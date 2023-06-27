Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $231,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,050,000 after acquiring an additional 183,211 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $248.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

