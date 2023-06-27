Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

