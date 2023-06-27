Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $479.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.