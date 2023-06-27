Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,505 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.