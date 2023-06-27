VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,622.74 or 0.99981330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.