Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.31 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $92.25 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00010796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,667.15 or 1.00071934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

