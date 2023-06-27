Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.31 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $92.21 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00010780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,673.06 or 0.99988712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.29257934 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,345,291.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

