Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.30. 592,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

