Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 664,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,191,545. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

