Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 2.6% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Waste Management by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.24. The stock had a trading volume of 148,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

