WAX Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. WAX has a market cap of $159.47 million and $2.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,005,213,025 coins and its circulating supply is 3,320,892,306 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,004,855,285.0891786 with 3,320,532,734.18376 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04788951 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $6,116,599.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

