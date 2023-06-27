Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 2,075 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 503,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

