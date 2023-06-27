Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 7,945 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in Hasbro by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

