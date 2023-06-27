Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 91 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

