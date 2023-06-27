Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

