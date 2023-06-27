Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

