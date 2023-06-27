Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

