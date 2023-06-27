Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$21.59 and a 1-year high of C$34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.81.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of C$96.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.7889592 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Westshore Terminals Investment

WTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

