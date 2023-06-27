WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 12.5%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares rose 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 8,224,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,037,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.