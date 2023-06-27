WFA of San Diego LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average is $202.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

