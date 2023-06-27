Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 8.6%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.16. Approximately 1,625,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,709,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

