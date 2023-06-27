WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 191,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

