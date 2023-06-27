Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
