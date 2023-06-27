Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,947,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

