Xponance Inc. Has $13.56 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

