Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 545.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,782 shares of company stock worth $161,343,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

