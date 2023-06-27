Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.11. The company has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.