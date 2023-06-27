Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,246 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.