Xponance Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

