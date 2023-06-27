Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Tops $493.33 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Zcash has a total market cap of $493.33 million and $20.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.21 or 0.00098639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043672 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023408 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000805 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000137 BTC.
About Zcash
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars.
