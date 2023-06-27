Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Tops $493.33 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Zcash has a total market cap of $493.33 million and $20.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.21 or 0.00098639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

