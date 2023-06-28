1,506 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,325. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $417.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,901,722 shares of company stock worth $896,105,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.