1,641 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $136.14. 102,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average of $134.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

