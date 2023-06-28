1,900 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 163.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $365.75 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.25.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

