1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $2,843.41 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for about $64.62 or 0.00214959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

