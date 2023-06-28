2,377 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,876. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day moving average is $315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

