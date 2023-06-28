297,225 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 297,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 1.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,843,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,381,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,854 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.