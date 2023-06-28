30429 (TNT.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$33.86 million during the quarter.

