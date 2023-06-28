3,226 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.21. 2,298,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,370,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 993,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,570,253 shares of company stock worth $325,010,773 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

