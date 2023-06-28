3,859 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EW traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 138,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,267. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

