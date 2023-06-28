5,400 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Performance

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $143.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.