76,715 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 812,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

