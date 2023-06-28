AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUXY. Handelsbanken cut AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 11,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 1.27. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.