AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUXY. Handelsbanken cut AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 11,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 1.27. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Articles
