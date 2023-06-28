Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $37.47 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

