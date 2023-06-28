Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II purchased 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,734,000 after buying an additional 1,681,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,485,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 960,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,812,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

