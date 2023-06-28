Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.53. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 79,482 shares trading hands.

Acasti Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

