Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.93. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 147,989 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHV. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Bencich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

