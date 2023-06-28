Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 247 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BA opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.08 and a 200-day moving average of $205.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

