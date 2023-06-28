Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 463 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 794,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 508,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 353,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 164,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $790.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.