Activest Wealth Management Invests $61,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.