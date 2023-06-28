Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 215,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

